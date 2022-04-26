Very chill for late April, falling below freezing tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures continue to stay about 15-20° below normal with sub-freezing conditions on the way tonight.
High pressure slowly moves in from the Arctic causing the chill to return with temps only in the mid 40s and wind chills in the low 40s with a bit of a breeze from the northwest. After a cloudy start, sunshine will slowly increase as that high develops.
Temps tonight fall to the mid to upper 20s, so plan on taking precautions with any sensitive plants by covering them up or bringing them inside. Partly sunny Wednesday back to the mid 40s with lighter winds and possibly a late-day sprinkle.
Isolated shower chances Wednesday night with a few more showers possible Thursday with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. Upper 50s to mid 60s Friday through the weekend with a few more rain chances, but no day in particular looks like a washout.