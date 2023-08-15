'Very emotional, shocking': Family of missing Madison man demands answers after body is found

TOWN OF TURTLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The family of missing Madison man Christopher Miller is speaking out after his body was found in a home in the town of Turtle.

It was a mix of emotions for Tammy James, Miller's mom, and Mallory Duerst, Miller's finance, when they received the call from Rock County authorities that his body has been found.

"Emotional, very emotional, shocking. Just a lot of mixed emotions. Because they didn't tell us exactly where," James said.

Miller has been missing for nearly 10 months after a traffic stop in Rock County. Since then, his family said they've received "very little" assistance, empathy and answers from law enforcement.

Now, they tell 27 News there's even more questions they demand answers to.

"They [authorities] just said that they think they found them. And that was like the first thing I was thinking like, 'Where? Where did you find him?'" she said. "You know, and 'How did you find him?'"

James said it's a relief her son's body has been found, but she said it is not closure.

"Just more questions. You know, like what happened?" she said. "Now we want to know what happened to him. Like, how long has he been here? So, it's more questions than answers."

For Duerst, it's a similar story. She said to this day there are still many unanswered questions.

"It was just a whole slew of emotions, like, relief, more questions, hurt. I mean, you name it," Duerst said.

The family said their next step is asking these questions to law enforcement, and not stopping until answered.

"We got so many more questions when it comes to this. I mean, like Mallory said, you know, we are relieved that we found him, but it's just like, what happened?" James said.

Miller's body was found at a home about five miles away from where he was last seen.

"The fact that he's in the area where he fled, like, how did you not find that?" James said. "If you were to listen to us, when we first said, something's not right, he would not, not call us, not contact us. When we said search father, because we know he ran, you should have then we could have found them sooner."

As they continue to fight for answers, they're also healing from their loss.

"For this to happen is just devastating to my family. We will have to live with this for the rest of our lives. It's going to be hard," James said.

Officials with the Rock County Sheriff's Office were on the scene. 27 News asked if they had any other information they could share at this time. They said no.

27 News will continue to provide updates as more is learned.