Very humid night leads to storms Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) - It's going to be a very warm night across the area as dew points continue to rise along with a strong south wind. The heat indices will stay in the upper 80s all night long, so make sure to keep the A/C rolling into Wednesday morning.
Showers and a few weak storms will be possible through the morning hours Wednesday. If we are going to see any strong storms they would most likely stay SE of Madison in the Afternoon. Rain totals will be from .25 - .50 inches.
Highs will stay in the upper 80s Wednesday with much more comfortable air behind the front on Thursday!