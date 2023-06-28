Very unhealthy air quality through early Thursday, rain chances beginning tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Southern Wisconsin is experiencing the worst air quality of the year, but relief is on the way aided by the chance for storms tonight.
The Air Quality Index sits in the 200s for most of southern Wisconsin, leading to very unhealthy air quality. Smokey skies will stick around through early Thursday--our Air Quality Advisory is set to expire at noon tomorrow.
A few storms are possible after midnight and into early Thursday morning. However, these storms will be on a weakening trend from northwest Wisconsin, so many of us will likely stay dry. If a storm or two can fire up to our north, they could provide a brief downpour and strong winds.
Another chance for a few storms will come Thursday afternoon and evening. Then, we'll just be tracking the chance for pop-up showers and storms each afternoon through the holiday weekend. Note that we will be dry most of the time, but it will feel pretty humid outside.