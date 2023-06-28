 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Very unhealthy air quality through early Thursday, rain chances beginning tonight

  • 0
Wisconsin Futurecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Southern Wisconsin is experiencing the worst air quality of the year, but relief is on the way aided by the chance for storms tonight.

The Air Quality Index sits in the 200s for most of southern Wisconsin, leading to very unhealthy air quality. Smokey skies will stick around through early Thursday--our Air Quality Advisory is set to expire at noon tomorrow.

A few storms are possible after midnight and into early Thursday morning. However, these storms will be on a weakening trend from northwest Wisconsin, so many of us will likely stay dry. If a storm or two can fire up to our north, they could provide a brief downpour and strong winds.

Another chance for a few storms will come Thursday afternoon and evening. Then, we'll just be tracking the chance for pop-up showers and storms each afternoon through the holiday weekend. Note that we will be dry most of the time, but it will feel pretty humid outside.

Recommended for you