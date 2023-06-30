Very warm trend through 4th of July

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Air quality improves as temperatures stay toasty through the long weekend.
The air quality alert ends at noon and the rest of the day will have good to moderate air quality, which is much better than it's been all week. Highs will get to the upper 80s with isolated shower and storm chances this afternoon through tomorrow, with the best chance Madison and areas south.
Highs climb to the upper 80s again Saturday, mid 80s Sunday, back to the upper 80s Monday and on the 4th of July climbing to the low 90s. By later on Tuesday, isolated storms could flare back up with a much better chance for scattered showers and storms Wednesday and Wednesday night.