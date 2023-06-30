 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
PM2.5 and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Very warm trend through 4th of July

  • Updated
  • 0
Forecast today

MADISON (WKOW) - Air quality improves as temperatures stay toasty through the long weekend.

The air quality alert ends at noon and the rest of the day will have good to moderate air quality, which is much better than it's been all week. Highs will get to the upper 80s with isolated shower and storm chances this afternoon through tomorrow, with the best chance Madison and areas south.

Highs climb to the upper 80s again Saturday, mid 80s Sunday, back to the upper 80s Monday and on the 4th of July climbing to the low 90s. By later on Tuesday, isolated storms could flare back up with a much better chance for scattered showers and storms Wednesday and Wednesday night.

