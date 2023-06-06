Veteran Affairs Secretary visits Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough visited Madison Tuesday. Among his stops, he toured the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.
"We are showing through outcomes what great world-class care looks like here in this facility," McDonough said. "And that's why it's rated No. 1 overall in the entire VA system for patient experience."
McDonough also updated the progress on the new Madison East VA Clinic.
"Opening is scheduled for summer 2024," he said. "And the new site will allow easier access to many of our veterans who live on the east side of Madison."
McDonough also encouraged veterans to apply for benefits now available through the PACT Act. The Act expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. McDonough acknowledged they are ramping up staffing to meet the need of a potential increase of demand.
"Our goal, our No. 1 management priority for this year, is hiring precisely for this reason, which is that we do suspect there will be increased demand for health care services and for benefits," he said.