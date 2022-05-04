Veteran hit and killed after reckless driving crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- New video out of Milwaukee shows the reckless driving crash that killed a Vietnam veteran at a bus stop.
The video shows a truck speeding and when it runs a red light, a car hits the truck bed, causing the car to do a 180 and the truck to hit 72-year-old Gerald Newton.
Newton was just waiting for a bus.
"It got me really upset. I mean, here he is standing on the corner, probably waiting for a bus. And somebody wants to run this red light and hit him," said Rose Spicer, a friend of Newton's. "It's irritating me because something has got to be done there's too many of these accidents out there."
Police say both drivers stayed at the scene. So far, no one has been arrested.