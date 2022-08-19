Veteran Madison Police Department sergeant injured while responding to domestic incident

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured Friday morning while responding to what officials are calling a domestic incident on the city's east side.
According to MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers responded after a woman called 911 with concerns for her friend around 8:40 a.m. Initially, Fryer said officers went to the 2400 block of Winnebago Street before going to a shopping plaza on the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue.
At the plaza, a veteran sergeant found the suspect and female victim in a car. Fryer said the suspect has several active warrants, including two for domestic battery.
Fryer said the sergeant was able to get the woman out of the vehicle, but the suspect fled while the sergeant was still partially in the car. As a result, she said the sergeant was dragged throughout the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries but has since been discharged.
Fryer said police have identified the suspect and are "actively searching for him" but are not naming at this time so they don't "jeopardize this active investigation."