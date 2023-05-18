 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND
EASTERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulate matter which is in effect from
midnight CDT tonight until midnight CDT Friday night.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee,
Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into southern
and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning
around midnight tonight. Particulate matter concentrations will
likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have
the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air
quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Veteran suspected in Green Co. shooting found safe

  • Updated
police lights 2

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — A Green Alert has been canceled for a veteran authorities say was involved in a crisis situation in Green County. 

The Green County Sheriff's Office were searching for Paul Anderson, 35. In an updated alert, the agency said he was found safe. 

Deputies say Anderson was involved in a "crisis situation involving a firearm" on Hay Hollow Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday. He ran into a wooded area and hasn't been seen since.

The Green County Sheriff's Office started searching for Anderson Wednesday night after they responded to a report about a man who had fired a weapon at a family member. 

Authorities have not been able to contact him by phone or through other technology. Although he was last known to be running, authorities say he does have access to vehicles.

Anderson is described as being five feet, seven inches tall and weighs around 150 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. 

He was last known to be wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. 

