Veteran works to give gift of hope through dogs

MADISON (WKOW) -- This holiday season, a Wisconsin veteran whose world changed forever overseas is working to give the gift of hope.
"In that darkest moment, there is somebody that cares. There has to be. No one's an island," B.J. Ganem, the CEO and Founder of Sierra Delta said.
For Ganem, that somebody was Dozer, a bulldog he got after returning from Iraq where he suffered a traumatic experience.
"On Thanksgiving night, 2004, I was hit with an IED," Ganem said. "That killed my gunner... and left me missing my left foot."
Ganem said Dozer was the best medicine for his phantom pains and credits the dog with saving his life.
"I knew that if I checked out and I quit, he would end up in the shelter," Ganem said. "That was enough for me to pull my own head out of my butt and put one foot in front of the other."
To keep the momentum going, he founded Sierra Delta in 2017, an organization that works to pair veterans with dogs based on their needs.
"What we do is focus on creating that life buddy bond between the veteran and the dog," Ganem said.
Already, he has paired dozens of dogs with veterans. You can watch their powerful testimonies here.
Ganem said the gift of hope he is giving would not be possible without partnerships with shelters, rescues and veterans organizations, like Semper Fi & America's Fund.
Over time, Ganem said the fund helped him get to a place he could help others -- doing everything from modifying his bathroom to make it more accessible, helping him run marathons and climb mountains, and supporting his efforts to reach more veterans in need of dogs.
"They're really focused on helping those of us that have borne the burden of our way of life," Ganem said.
Ganem recommends any veterans struggling this holiday season reach out to someone.
"Find a way to get on your own good foot and continue to live. Because it's the only chance we get and it's a beautiful, beautiful world," Ganem said.
You can donate online to support veterans during the holidays and beyond.