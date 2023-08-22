 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Heat index values up
to 115 through this evening. Overnight heat index values of 80
to 85. Heat index values of 105 to 110 return for Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Veterans museum accepting cards to celebrate WWII veteran's 103rd birthday

  • Updated
  • 0
Veterans museum accepting cards to celebrate WWII veteran's 103rd birthday

MADISON (WKOW) -- You can help make a World War II veteran's 103rd birthday special by sending a card to him.

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison is collecting birthday cards for Harry Dillon Baker at the request of his family.

Born in Madison, Baker served for 24 years active duty split between the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves. He saw action at the end of the Ardennes-Alsace campaign, and in the Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns.

You can read more about Baker on the museum's blog.

Once Baker's birthday rolls around on Oct. 9, museum staff will deliver the cards to his home.

The museum is accepting cards only; other items won't be delivered.

Cards can be sent to:

Wisconsin Veterans Museum

Attention: Lt. Col. Baker’s Birthday

30 West Mifflin Street

Madison, WI 53703

 

Tags

Recommended for you