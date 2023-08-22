Veterans museum accepting cards to celebrate WWII veteran's 103rd birthday

MADISON (WKOW) -- You can help make a World War II veteran's 103rd birthday special by sending a card to him.
The Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison is collecting birthday cards for Harry Dillon Baker at the request of his family.
Born in Madison, Baker served for 24 years active duty split between the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves. He saw action at the end of the Ardennes-Alsace campaign, and in the Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns.
You can read more about Baker on the museum's blog.
Once Baker's birthday rolls around on Oct. 9, museum staff will deliver the cards to his home.
The museum is accepting cards only; other items won't be delivered.
Cards can be sent to:
Wisconsin Veterans Museum
Attention: Lt. Col. Baker’s Birthday
30 West Mifflin Street
Madison, WI 53703