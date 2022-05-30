Veterans organization honors lives lost on Memorial Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- A veterans organization put up thousands of grave markers on Atwood Avenue by Olbrich Park on Memorial Day.
They call it the Memorial Mile.
The 6,000 installed by the group Veterans for Peace are designed to bring attention to American deaths from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Later, the same group held a rally for peace at another site in Madison.
They held the rally at the Gates of Heaven building in James Madison Park.
The executive director of the national chapter of Veterans for Peace spoke. He served in Iraq.
He says he lost friends during the fighting there and many more since they all returned to the U.S.
"Members of my unit have been incarcerated, have been homeless, have struggled with addiction. You know, we forget them on Memorial Day and we forget the victims of war often," said Garett Reppenhagen.
Locally and nationally, Veterans for Peace is calling for an end to war and more funding for healthcare, food and education.