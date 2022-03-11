Veterans organizations step up support as war overseas unfolds

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Images and videos of the war in Ukraine have been difficult for everyone to see.
For veterans who have seen a lot of what the general public is now seeing in person, it has been especially hard.
To help service men and women grapple with memories of war as the conflict overseas continues, several local and national organizations are stepping up their efforts.
In Stoughton, VFW Post 328, also known as the Mother Post of Wisconsin, is placing a special emphasis on community.
"We are here. Our doors are open," Ilein Taipe, Commander at VFW Post 328, said. "Please reach out to us and let us know if you know any veteran, younger or older that may need some help."
As the oldest VFW in all of Wisconsin, Taipe said Post 328 has helped countless veterans over the years from several wars.
Currently, they have nearly 200 members who they have been encouraging to come together through their fish fry on Friday's and their newly launched coffee meet and greet on the second Monday of every month.
"There's nothing like veterans getting together to support each other just to talk," Tapie said.
With sad and sometimes scary updates coming from Ukraine every day, Rob Drogsvold, Senior Vice Commander for VFW Post 328, emphasized that talking about the past and present can be healing for veterans.
"Go to your VFW, go to your American Legion, get involved, sit down and have coffee and talk about boot camp, talk about the combat you've been in, the countries that you've seen, you know, people that you've been around. We're here for you," Drogsvold said.
Drogsvold also encourages loved ones of service men and women to check in on veterans during this difficult time for the globe.
"A lot of veterans won't reach out, so sometimes it takes the civilian side to say: 'Hey, I know you're having some issues. Would you like to talk about it, or do you need some help?,'" Drogsvold said.
Nationally, organizations like the Code 9 Project, are also upping their effort to support veterans as updates from Ukraine come in.
"These types of life events, like the pandemic, the Ukraine situation, can be catalysts for some landslides into some dark places," Brandielee Baker, president and co-founder of the Code 9 Project, said.
To help veterans struggling with PTSD, the non-profit offers weekly peer support groups over Zoom and meditations over Apple Music, Google Play and Amazon.
This is on top of their 24/7 peer support helpline, which can be reached by calling 844-HOPE-247.
"Reach out, get help," Baker said. "This is a critical time for individuals that are may have been struggling with things that they didn't realize."
The Code 9 project is also advocating for positive use of social media as scary and upsetting videos from Ukraine surface on online.
"Social media is a very, very powerful platform and unfortunately, without us intentionally doing this, the power of that platform tends to be very, very negative," Baker said. "I think we need to have a better perspective of the type of information we're sharing. Perhaps, thinking about if you want to use your social media platform, do it in an encouraging way."
There are a number of other resources out there to support veterans during this time.
Lines for Life can be reached by calling 800-273-8255.
The Veterans Crisis Line can be reached by calling 1-800-273-8255.