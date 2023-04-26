Veterans service organizations meet at state capitol to prioritize finding missing vets

MADISON (WKOW) -- Today, at the State Capitol, Wisconsin's three largest veterans' services organizations held a Veterans Day event at the state capitol. They organized a rally at the rotunda, met with Governor Tony Evers and presented their legislative priorities.
They include bills to expand eligibility for Wisconsin Vet Property Tax Credit and funding the University of Wisconsin Missing-In-Action (MIA) Recovery and Identification Project (RIP). The MIA RIP project is to repatriate Wisconsin missing-in-action servicemembers.
State Senator Tim Carpenter who represents the 3rd Senate District on Milwaukee's south side said some of his best memories in the legislature is doing bipartisan work done to improve veterans' lives.
"If there's a time that we can set politics aside and work together towards common values, we should be in support and passing this type of legislation. These missing men and women gave their lives for our country," he said.
He recalls visiting American cemeteries in Europe and seeing the many graves of soldiers, especially those from Wisconsin.
"It is our duty to honor their memory, provide closure for loved ones and return them home," Carpenter said.
Currently, they're 82,000 missing-in-action service veterans -- with 1,500 from Wisconsin.
The event was organized in partnership by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and American Legion. They also advocated for lowering the five-year residency requirement for the tuition remission program and reducing fees on all DNR sporting licenses.
The VFW states the enactment of these provisions will bring financial tax relief to qualified Wisconsin’s disabled veterans, many of whom live on limited resources, and a degree of hope to Wisconsin’s grieving MIA families who have suffered for years.