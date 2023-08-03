Vice President Kamala Harris stops by factory in Pleasant Prairie

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is making her way through Wisconsin Thursday.
Harris landed in Milwaukee before going to the Sanmina Corporation's Kenosha County facility in Pleasant Prairie. While there, she made an announcement about the company's plans.
"Today I am proud to anonounce that Nokia, a company based in Finland, will expand this factory here in Kenosha and hire up to 200 new employees," Harris said.
The company will make broadband electronic products at the plant. Harris called high-speed internet a basic necessity that everyone should be able to access.
"We invested 65 billion dollars to lower the cost of high speed internet plans, and to build thousands of miles of fiber optic cables so that every family in America can afford to have access to high speed internet," Harris said.
In a statement, chairman of the Wisconsin GOP Brian Schimming criticized her visit.
"Kamala Harris' visit to Southeastern Wisconsin will be nothing more than a failed attempt at damage control," he said. "Wisconsin households know that 'Bidenomics' is more than they can afford."