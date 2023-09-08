Vice President Kamala Harris to visit UW-Madison, mobilize young voters

MADISON (WKOW) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Madison to encourage young people to "fight for their rights," the White House announced Friday.
A specific date for her visit hasn't been announced yet.
The month-long "Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour" will visit seven states, including our very own Wisconsin.
Harris will speak at UW-Madison to "bring students together" to fight for rights ranging from LBBTQ+ equality, reproductive freedom and gun safety to climate action and book bans.
“This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future,” Harris said. “It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality. My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything.”
She will also be encouraging students to register to vote and share their voices.
UW-Madison is not a sponsor of the event, according to a UW-Madison spokesperson.