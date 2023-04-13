Victim identified in deadly wrong-way crash in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died after his vehicle was hit by a wrong-way driver on the interstate in Madison.
The Medical Examiner's Office says the victim is 58-year-old David Street of Peoria, Illinois. Street died from injuries he received in the crash.
The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened April 7 on northbound I-39/90 near Cottage Grove Road.
The accused driver, 26-year-old Jesse Boley of Stoughton, was arrested and is charged with three felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.