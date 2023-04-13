 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LATE FRIDAY MORNING INTO EARLY
FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The combination of very warm temperatures in the lower 80s, gusty
south winds of 12 to 15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH, and very low
relative humidity values of 25 to 28 percent are expected from
late Friday morning into early Friday evening. This will bring
elevated fire weather conditions across most of southern
Wisconsin during this period.

Avoid burning outdoors on Friday, and check the Wisconsin
Department of Natural Resources or local officials for any burn
bans.

Victim identified in deadly wrong-way crash in Madison

Crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died after his vehicle was hit by a wrong-way driver on the interstate in Madison.

The Medical Examiner's Office says the victim is 58-year-old David Street of Peoria, Illinois. Street died from injuries he received in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened April 7 on northbound I-39/90 near Cottage Grove Road. 

The accused driver, 26-year-old Jesse Boley of Stoughton, was arrested and is charged with three felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

