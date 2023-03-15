Victim says Peeping Tom suspect was at same Madison bar before incident

MADISON (WKOW) -- The victim of a Peeping Tom in a downtown Madison neighborhood told 27 News police have confirmed the suspect was at the same bar she frequented the early morning of the incident.

Authorities said UW-Madison graduate student Ugo Brisolese, 36, was spotted peering into windows in the North Bassett Street area and then arrested around three-thirty a.m. March 12. Police officials said Brisolese appeared to be focused on a particular home.

One of the tenants of that home told 27 News she was at Red Rock Saloon at 222 West Gorham Street until the bar closed at 3 a.m. The later bar time was due to 2 a.m. becoming 3 a.m. as Daylight Saving Time.

The victim told 27 News police officials confirmed to her Brisolese -- who is a stranger to her -- was also at the bar at some point in the evening or early morning.

Brisolese's arrest was on tentative charges of trespass and disorderly conduct.

27 News asked Madison Police Captain Mike Hanson whether his department's investigation now factors in the possibility of stalking.

"We have received other information to explore," Hanson told 27 News without specifying the nature of the information.

Brisolese is free after $589 bond was posted. A UW-Madison spokesperson said Brisolese's academic standing may be evaluated in accordance with policies governing any potential case of student misconduct off campus.

Brisolese has yet to respond to several requests for comment from 27 News.

The victim is a UW-Madison undergraduate student. She told 27 News what happened is unnerving, as it reminds her of the more serious case of last year's murder of four University of Idaho students allegedly done by a stranger who was a PhD student.

The victim said on the early morning of the incident, she was accompanied by several other students in her walk home from the bar after originally planning to walk home alone.