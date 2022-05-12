Victim's family tries to block release of her killer

MADISON (WKOW) -- The family of a murder victim is trying to block the early release of her killer.
Family members of Johanna Balsewicz rallied at the state capitol in Madison on Thursday.
Douglas Balsewicz killed his estranged wife and was sentenced to 80 years in prison.
He will be released on parole next week, after serving less than 25 years.
The victim's family tried to meet with Governor Tony Evers. They met with his chief of staff for a half hour, and left with the promise of another meeting.
While the family was at the capitol, Gov. Evers was at an event in Menomonee Falls. He declined to comment to our affiliate WISN-TV.