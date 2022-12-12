Victims killed in Watertown house fire were students, vigil planned for Monday night

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- The victims of a house fire that killed three on Friday morning were students in the Watertown School District, Superintendent Jarred Burke told 27 News Monday.
Burke says the district is providing support to students suffering from their loss, and the school district held a grief session for students, staff and families Sunday.
The Jefferson County Medical Examiner told 27 News they are handling the case, but no identities have been released yet. They expect those to come within the "first few days" of the week.
Meanwhile, members of the Watertown community have planned a vigil for 6:30 p.m. on Monday night. You can find details here.