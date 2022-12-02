Victims want voice in Navy recruiter's bail

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Three victims Friday said they want input on any modifications to the bail for a Navy recruiter charged with child enticement and sexual assault.

During a court hearing for Navy Petty Officer Second Class Bryan Bradley-Hubbard, 25, of Machesny Park, Illinois, his attorney asked for more time to review the case with the recruiter. A court commissioner granted the request and set another hearing for next week.

Authorities said Bradley-Hubbard worked out of a Janesville military recruiting office for the past year, visiting area high schools. They said on Nov. 4, 2022, Janesville Police officials were provided a tip about Bradley-Hubbard's actions with some teenage girls and Bradley-Hubbard was arrested later in the month.

A criminal complaint states Bradley-Hubbard met teen girls in the lunch rooms of high schools and continued conversations with them over social media. The complaint says Bradley-Hubbard planned a rendezvous with a 17-year-old at the Janesville Mall.

It states consensual kissing between the two evolved into the recruiter forcing the girl into sex acts until she was able to get him to stop.

The complaint also says an almost identical scenario took place between Bradley-Hubbard and another 17-year-old at his military recruiting office.

The complaint states Bradley-Hubbard drove with a third teen to Fort Atkinson and proposed they have sex, record it and sell the video to an online site.

During Friday's court hearing, the three victims were present over Zoom. A court commissioner asked them if they wanted to address the court or wait until the hearing for Bradley-Hubbard resumes next week.

The victims or their representatives all indicated they would wait to speak on the recruiter's bail.

Bradley-Hubbard appeared before a court commissioner without an attorney Wednesday and bail was set at $50,000. No motion to modify bail has been filed as of Friday.

Janesville Police officials said Bradley-Hubbard has no criminal history. He's been in the Navy since May 2016.

Conditions of Bradley-Hubbard's current bail bar him from contact with the three teenagers. He must receive permission to leave the state of Wisconsin.