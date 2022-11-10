Video shows bridge engulfed in flames; Officials suspect arson

MONROE (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bridge fire as arson.
According to officials, the call came in just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday to the Badger State Trail off Round Grove Road. When crews arrived on scene, they found a bridge in rural Monroe engulfed in flames.
Crews were at the scene all day cleaning up what's left of the bridge.
27 News talked to several people nearby who said the road closure has been a source of tension in the community.
Green County Highway Commissioner Chris Narveson said the DNR had plans to come take the bridge down this coming Monday.
Round Grove Road has been closed since July when officials said a vehicle hit the bridge and made it unsafe for drivers or people using the trail.
"This road will be open again by this afternoon, thank goodness," Narveson said. "It's been a point of contention if you live on this road, if you're a bus driver, or if you have an emergency response to this road, having the road [closed] has been a huge inconvenience all summer."
Investigators are asking for the public's help finding who is responsible for setting the fire. If you have any information, contact the Green County Sheriff's office at 608-328-9400.