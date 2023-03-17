Video shows man smashing State Street business window

MADISON (WKOW) -- Surveillance video provided to 27 News shows a man using a metal grate to smash the window of a State Street take-out restaurant as onlookers walk by.
The video shows suspect Jose Lino, 58, also being arrested at Teddywedgers at 101 State Street.
Court records state Lino told officers he was trying to get inside to take cigarettes. Lino was charged Thursday with felony attempted armed burglary.
Records show Lino has at least two past criminal cases in Dane County where prosecutors dismissed charges after Lino was deemed incompetent to understand the legal proceedings against him and was unlikely to gain competency.
During a court appearance Thursday, Lino provided no address and told Dane County Commissioner Jason Hanson he was recently banned from the city's men's shelter. Hanson ordered a competency examination for Lino and scheduled an April 11 hearing.
Hanson said statutes directed him to only consider bail after the competency process and released Lino from the Dane County Jail.
Teddywedgers owner Anthony Rineer said it's disturbing someone lashed out and caused this property damage. But he said he considered the vandalism and attempted theft an outlier.
Rineer said city efforts to provide alternatives for people who formally gathered in large numbers at the top of State Street and cooperation between State Street business owners and other stakeholders have improved the street's security.