Video shows moment driver crashes stolen vehicle in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) - Video obtained by 27 News shows the moment a stolen car from Sun Prairie crashed during a police chase.
A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation said a Wisconsin State Trooper spotted the silver Chevy pick-up truck on the interstate Sunday morning and tried to pull it over, but the driver did not stop.
Instead, he got off the interstate and continued on Hwy 30 in Madison. He made it to the E Washington Ave. exit but lost control there and crashed near the side of the bridge.
Everyone who was inside the vehicle ran from the scene. They crossed E Washington Ave., dodging vehicles as they went.
Police eventually caught them. The driver is facing charges.