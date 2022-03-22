Video shows the moments accused-teens ran across the Beltline, after stealing a car

MADISON (WKOW) -- Video 27 News obtained from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows the moment police say six teens crashed a stolen vehicle on the Beltline Friday afternoon.
In the video, after the car crashes to a stop on the shoulder of the eastbound Beltline near Monona Drive, the teens run from the car, dodging traffic across the Beltline.
At times the teens barely missed a semi and other vehicles.
They eventually made it to the westbound shoulder, where the video shows one of the teens jumping off the Yahara Area Bridge.
All six were taken into custody.