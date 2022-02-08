Video shows thieves steal ATM from bank in Grafton

GRAFTON (WKOW) -- Video shows an ATM heist in a Milwaukee suburb.
Thieves pulled up to a bank in Grafton Tuesday morning. They chained the machine to a truck and ripped it out of the ground.
Police said the two ditched the truck and the ATM about a mile-and-a-half away.
Lynn Neumann lives nearby. In an interview with WISN-TV, she said her daughter saw something strange on her way to work.
"She calls me up and says mom there's something all beat up in the end of the driveway down there, we didn't know what it was at the time, but later on heard through the grapevine it was the missing ATM," said Neumann. "That's just crazy that people would latch onto something like that and think they could get away with it."
Apparently they didn't get it open. The thieves didn't steal any money. Police are still looking for them.