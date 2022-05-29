Vietnam Veterans Memorial displayed at Brat Fest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Brat Fest entered its third and final day Sunday with an emphasis on thanking veterans for their service.
A traveling Vietnam Memorial called "Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name" was on display.
It features a photo for over 1,000 Wisconsin veterans officially listed on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C.
It also includes additional photos for names listed on the Highground Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Neilsville, Wisconsin.
The photos were collected by volunteers over the past 10 years.
The memorial's goal is to honor the many men and women's service and sacrifice.
Gregory Stetzer, a retired army veteran, said he wanted to check the memorial out because the cause is close to his heart.
"My dad served in Vietnam, so I wanted to come down here and check it out and pay my respects," Stetzer said. "It really makes me grateful that I live in this country,"
More information about the memorial can be found here.