Vigil honors Beloit homicide victims

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit Memorial High School was a somber and emotional place Sunday afternoon as more than a dozen people gathered to pay respects to the city's three recent homicide victims.
Candles, balloons, pictures and chalk messages sought to honor those who died in recent days and provide a message of hope for the community.
The vigil came after the city of Beloit saw three homicides in just four days.
The first happened on Wednesday when a mother of three was shot on Madison Road.
The second took place Saturday morning on Clary Street, where police say a woman was stabbed to death.
The third also happened Saturday. This one -- outside of Beloit Memorial High School, where police say a man was shot after a basketball game.
While Sunday's vigil was a chance for people to grieve, community members also worked to find solutions to the violence.
One Beloit pastor said putting reliable mentors around Beloit's youth is key to stopping violence.
"I'm hoping that in this group, the leaders that are in that group will go ahead and take and do what they know to do. They will take those leadership skills on the inside and lead and be the youth, be that youth leader, be that mentor," Kenda Roman, Pastor at New Covenant Life Center said
Roman added that she doesn't think Beloit is a bad place and if people can get back to thinking its great, she believes great things will follow.