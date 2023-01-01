Vigil honors Stoughton father who died after crash

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- On Sunday night, people showed up to show they support members of a Stoughton family who lost their father in a crash just before Christmas.
They held a candlelight vigil outside the home of the Kleven family.
Jacob Kleven, 45, was found dead the morning of Christmas Eve after crashing into the Yahara River south of Stoughton.
He left behind a wife and three daughters.
"Jake was a faith-filled person," family friend Jim Tomczyk said of Kleven. "He loved his community. He loved his friends and he loved God. And he was a man of service."
Tomczyk told 27 News he's still in disbelief about what happened.
Kleven's funeral is set for Saturday.
Several fundraising efforts have been organized to help the Kleven family: