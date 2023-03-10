Vigil planned for newborn found dead in a field

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- A vigil is scheduled tomorrow night for a baby found dead in a field.

It happened last Saturday when Whitewater police officers were called to a field near the Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park.

They discovered an infant dead in the field.

When members of the Whitewater community learned of the news, they put together a memorial near where the baby was found.

Toy cars, stuffed animal and flowers sit aside the cross.

Some of the community plans to gather at the memorial Saturday night at seven.

Pam Brotzman is helping organize the vigil. She said they want to make sure the baby isn't forgotten.

"We're hoping it'll bring people some closure," Brotzman said. "A lot of people just feel like something's got to be done because no child should be just left laying somewhere."

Brotzman said she heard the initial call come over the scanner and it broke her heart.

"My heart jumped in my throat," she said. "I'm just like, don't let it be true."

The vigil is open to the public and people are asked to bring candles and meet at the cross.

Whitewater police are asking the community to come forward with any information that could help their investigation.

The chief told 27 News an update can be expected no later than Monday.