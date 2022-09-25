Village Diaper Bank unveils new warehouse to fill critical need

MADISON (WKOW) -- This Diaper Need Awareness Week, the Village Diaper Bank in Madison is expanding its efforts to help the one in three families who struggle to afford an adequate supply of diapers.
The organization invited local leaders and community members to stop by Sunday as they unveiled a new warehouse.
Founder and CEO of the Village Diaper Bank, Megan Sollenberger, said it was a proud and necessary moment.
"Without moving and without being able to, you know, secure a larger warehouse space, we would have really become stagnant. For us as an organization, that's not good news, and for the community, that's not good news either because every moment that we're not able to continue to grow to meet the needs of the families that we serve, is a moment that a child is continuing to have a need unmet," Sollenberger said.
At 6,000 square feet, Sollenberger said the new warehouse is about three times the size of the old one, which will allow them to house more diapers and help more families.
"We go through about 80,000 Diapers a month," Sollenberger said. "In order to really be able to operate and execute efficiently every single month, we needed a lot more room."
Sollenberger said leaving a baby in a diaper too long can negatively impact them physically, mentally and emotionally.
If you are in need of diapers, she recommends you visit their new warehouse at 3302 Dairy Drive in Madison. Hours can be found here.