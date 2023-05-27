Village of Blanchardville rescinds boil advisory

BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Village of Blanchardville rescinded a boil advisory Saturday afternoon.

The Village issued the advisory Friday after E. coli bacteria was found in a routine water sample on Thursday.

According to a memo released Saturday, Blanchardville water samples tested by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) came back negative.

Because of this, the DNR says the water is safe for human consumption, and Village President Nicholas Crooks has rescinded the advisory.