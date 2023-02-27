Village of Brooklyn board members 'stumped' on how to move forward with tree dispute

VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN (WKOW) -- Village of Brooklyn board members couldn't come to a decision on how to move forward with a dispute involving a tree that sits on the property line of two businesses.
The dispute came to a head last week when one of the two business owners fired a gun when he thought a tree removal company was going to cut it down. The incident landed the business owner, Paul Douglas, in jail and led to a nearby polling place on election day to be shut down abruptly.
Some village residents say the tree, which is growing into one of the two businesses, poses a danger to the public. The concern about the tree and last week's incident prompted board members to act.
On Monday, village board members met to decide whether or not they should get involved and cut down the tree because of its risk to the public, or if the issue should be resolved between the two business owners.
The board commissioned two separate studies from arborists to decide the threat level the tree posed before their meeting Monday. However, the reports disagreed, and one posed a conflict of interest.
One report evaluated the risk as "low to medium." However, the arborist who commissioned the report couldn't attend the meeting and explain her findings further.
The other report evaluated the risk as "high," but it came to light that the arborist who assembled the report had put a bid in on the tree — a potential conflict of interest.
Ultimately, the cloudy information in the two reports led board members to postpone their decision.
"We are hoping that [by our next meeting] the arborist will be here to be able to explain her report in layman's terms basically," Village President Mark Bruner said. "And at that point the board can make a decision."
The board will revisit the issue at their next board meeting on March 13.