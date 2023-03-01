Village of DeForest proposes establishment of 'Buc-ee's', residents voice concerns

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- A new proposal in front of the DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission would bring some southern comfort to the Midwest. But with this big idea comes even bigger concerns for some people who live in the area.
Approximately 23 acres north of County Highway V, east of County Highway I and west of interstate 39/90/94 might be home to a new "Buc-ee," but not the Badger.
"Buc-ee's is pretty much a crossbreed between like a Walmart and a gas station because it's a huge store with a lot of different items," Chris Volden of DeForest said.
The travel center is most commonly known in the south but could potentially break ground here in the Midwest.
Brandi Cooper is the Zoning Administrator for the Village of DeForest. She said it would be a benefit to both residents and visitors.
"This is a little separation from the small town downtown DeForest feel that our residents really pride themselves on. But it also does bring tourism aspects, you know, to the village itself," Cooper said.
She said that establishing a Buc-ee's in the area would bring more people into DeForest, therefore helping businesses.
But some people disagree and think Buc-ee's would completely wipe out other smaller gas stations nearby.
Chris Volden of DeForest said when he first heard the proposal, he was happy because of the food options it will have to offer. But, after more consideration, he became worried.
"But I also thought about how much it's going to damage all the other gas stations in the area and how much it's going to hurt everybody," Volden said.
One man asked to stay anonymous. He has lived in the area for 63 years and has seen a lot of change.
"You had Kentucky Fried Chicken and your Dairy Queen all over in that spot. And now there's nothing. That's how many years ago this is. And I can't see something that big coming in here work out," he said.
He said a 73,400 square foot building with 120 gas pumps and 613 parking spots is too much.
"Why do you want to go overboard on everything?" he said.
Currently, the land is in the DeForest-Vienna zoning area. According to a proposal by the Village of DeForest, the landowner has applied for "annexation of the subject site to the village, which the board will consider in March."
The plan is still in the beginning stages. The village had a conceptual review of it Tuesday night. If approved, Cooper said the goal is to break ground by 2024.