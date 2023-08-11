Village of Waunakee and Dane County to host hazardous waste disposal event

VILLAGE OF WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Village of Waunakee has partnered with Dane County and the Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership to host a Clean Sweep event on Saturday.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Ripp Park.
As part of WI Stormwater Week, the community-wide event asks residents to help protect the local environment by safely disposing of hazardous waste, household chemicals, and other items that pose potential environmental and safety risks.
This event provides community members the opportunity to dispose of waste that the city says should not be placed in curbside trash or recycling bins.
Tickets to participate are available on the Clean Sweep Event website for $15 per vehicle.
Those who are unable to attend the event can safely dispose of hazardous waste year round at the Dane County Clean Sweep Facility during open hours.