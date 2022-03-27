Virtual concert raises money to find missing veterans

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW's Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project held a virtual concert Sunday to raise money for missing veterans.
The organization is dedicated to finding and recovering lost servicemen and women from conflicts dating back to World War II.
The concert featured several local headliners, including Armchair Boogie, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Six Mile Grove and USAF veteran Filitaliana.
It also included speeches from organizers and individuals passionate about the cause.
More information about the Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project, including how to donate, can be found here.