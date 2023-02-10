Virtual learning hasn't done away with snow days

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thursday's winter storm canceled school in many districts across the state, but some opted for virtual learning.
The Portage Community School District was one of the few that held online classes. Peter Hibner, Assistant District Administrator for Portage schools, says the online alternative has been working well for their students on days with rough weather.
"We don't want to overdo the virtual, but we think that when we have enough lead time with respect to the storm, it makes sense for us," Hibner said.
Hibner says four out of the five days in-person instruction was canceled because of weather, students had online classes.
"The difference is, with a virtual day, it's a storm that we knew was coming," Hibner said.
For the eight schools in the Portage district, if a storm is forecasted to come in, administrators make the decision to go virtual by noon the day before, allowing parents time to make arrangements and giving teachers time to adjust lessons.
The Madison Metropolitan School District, made up of 50 schools, was one of the many to opt for a traditional snow day. MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds says the call to cancel class is made, at the very latest, before 5 a.m. the day of and while COVID taught the district a lot in terms of virtual learning, not all students have the same accessibility to stable internet at home.
"There still remains a pretty sizable gap in access to technology or internet service when scholars are outside of our school buildings," LeMonds said. "Our concern was those gaps could exasperate inequitable access to learning."
Both districts keep in contact with their bus companies and city or county officials to determine what the safest plan of action will be, as keeping staff and students safe is the number one priority.
While schools now have a useful alternative with virtual learning, these educators agree the best place for a student is inside the classroom.