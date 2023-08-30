Virtual public input meeting on Yahara Hills Golf Course redesign

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A virtual public input meeting to talk about the Yahara Hills Golf Course redesign will be held Wednesday night.
Earlier this year, the city of Madison sold about 200 acres of the golf course to Dane County.
Now, the course will slowly start to transition from 36 holes to 18 holes in the coming years.
During the redesign, the city wants to hear from the public on what they want to see in the updated course.
Wednesday at 6 p.m., you can join a Zoom meeting to learn about the plan and give feedback.
You are asked to register ahead of time HERE.