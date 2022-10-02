Visibility and acceptance take center stage at Down Syndrome Awareness Walk

MADISON (WKOW) -- A walk to promote visibility and acceptance drew large crowds to Olin Park Sunday.
That's where the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin's South Central Chapter hosted its annual Down Syndrome Awareness Walk.
Nick Bower, Board President of the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin's South Central Chapter, has a five-year-old son with Down Syndrome. He says the event makes a world of difference both for people with Down Syndrome and for the community.
"It's pretty important," Bower said. "Every year, it's a little bit bigger and a little bit better."
This year marked the 21st annual Down Syndrome Awareness Walk.
"There are families who have been part of this organization for 21 years, and clearly we're doing something right," Bower said.
The event is the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin's South Central Chapter's largest fundraiser of the year. It helps pay for programs and services all year long.