Visit Middleton's first winter clothing drive collects over 600 items

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — More than 600 items were donated during Middleton's winter clothing drive. 

This was the city's first year doing a "Keeping Neighbors Warm drive." It took the place of Travel Wisconsin's "Big Bundle Up," which Middleton participated in for six years before the program ended.

Mari Olson, director of tourism for Visit Middleton, said they're grateful the community stepped up in this way.

“Thank you to everyone who donated and to the locations that welcomed those donations for us,” she said.

The drive took place from late November into late of December. 

All donations were picked up weekly and given to Middleton Outreach Ministry for distribution.

