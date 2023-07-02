Visitors enjoy Family Fun Day at Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON (WKOW) -- Henry Vilas Zoo hosted its third Family Fun Day of the season on Sunday.
Family Fun Days are held on the first Sunday of the month from May through August.
Family Fun Days welcome visitors for special activities, such as, free train and carousel rides, keeper chats, and specials in the Glacier Grille and Gift shop.
Henry Vilas Zoo Executive Ronda Schwetz says Family Fun Days are all about living out the Zoo's mission.
"We want to make the Zoo an inclusive space where everybody can interact with the natural world without the barrier of cost," Schwetz said.
On top of being one of the only free-admission zoos in the United States, these special days present even lower costs.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said he takes pride in the zoo's commitment to inclusivity within the community.
"The Henry Vilas Zoo is a community treasure, and we are happy to bring back Family Fun Days this summer so everyone can enjoy its offerings," Parisi said.
The next Family Fun Day will be held August 6th.