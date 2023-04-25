Volunteers clean Pabst Theater chandelier for first time since 2018

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – The iconic chandelier at the Pabst Theater in downtown Milwaukee recently received its first polish in five years.
A number of volunteers gathered Monday to help the chandelier get back its sparkle.
The chandelier normally gets cleaned every year, but COVID delays have allowed grime and dirt to pile up. The last time it was cleaned was 2018.
Theater officials say the industry is only now beginning to bounce back.
“We actually just had our last rescheduled show from the pandemic last week,” said Sara Peronto, Pabst Theater Group. “It really kind of feels like, yeah, everything is coming back up. And we're obviously really happy that we made it through the pandemic."
Pabst staff and volunteers say something as simple as cleaning the 1.23-ton light feels momentous.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, volunteers started cleaning the Chandelier Monday morning and hoped to have the job finished by Tuesday afternoon.