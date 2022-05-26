Volunteers honored at Governor’s Service Awards in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- People who go above and beyond for their communities were honored in Madison Thursday.
They were recognized at the Governor's Service Awards ceremony at Olbrich Botanical Gardens.
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and First Lady Kathy Evers honored 14 people and one business for their volunteer work.
"It's important that we do this work together in tandem as much as we possibly can, so that we can all see far better results for the communities that we serve," said Barnes.
Dozens of Americorps senior volunteers were also honored for reaching 20 years of service.