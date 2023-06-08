Volunteers honored at Governor's Service Awards

MADISON (WKOW) — State officials honored volunteers and AmeriCorps members throughout Wisconsin Wednesday.
Over 60 people and one organization were recognized at the 2023 Governor's Service Awards at Madison's Olbrich Botanical Garden.
Officials specifically recognized 15 honorees who helped address critical issues last year, like improving education and increasing healthcare access.
"Each of you represent a different path and approach to service and are sharing your unique skills, experiences and insights in a way that allow you to have the greatest impact," said Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez.
48 AmeriCorps senior volunteers were also recognized for reaching the milestone of 20 years of service.
A list of the 2023 honorees and their programs is available online.