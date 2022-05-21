Volunteers plant trees at Pinnacle Park to benefit earth; boost equity

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- To combat climate change and enhance what Pinnacle Park has to offer, volunteers planted several trees Saturday.
The group consisted of students from West High School's Green Club and volunteers from the Sierra Club Four Lakes Group.
Alyson Selje, a junior at Madison West High School and member of the Green Club, said planting trees goes a long way for the earth.
"It kind of quells the climate anxiety," Selje said. "I know that I can take even small steps to make a difference."
Additionally, Jake Johnson, a member of the Sierra Club Four Lakes Group, said planting trees helps enhance park's overall state.
"This year, we wanted to talk about park equity, about making sure that all residents have access to the same parks," Johnson said.
Because of this, Johnson said the group chose Pinnacle Park with equity in mind.
"We really thought it was important to make sure that we're bringing trees to all neighborhoods of of Fitchburg. This northern part of Fitchburg is a very diverse region, very highly populated, a lot of apartments, and so we wanted to make sure that we were putting our money and our resources into an area that needed more trees," Johnson said.
Volunteers said trees have many positive impacts on parks like providing a habitat for animals and pollinators, granting shade and beauty and making the planet a more livable place.