Volunteers remove invasive shrubs from the Starkweather Woods

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of volunteers spent Sunday morning hard at work removing invasive buckthorn and honeysuckle shrubs from the Starkweather Woods.
The event was organized by Friends of the Starkweather Creek, a volunteer organization on Madison's east side.
Jeff Steele, co-chair of the organization, explained that the group considers the Starkweather Woods a priority area for clearing.
"Its a very scenic, wooded area along our creek and there's trails coming through here, so people want to be able to see some beautiful wildflowers and get some recreation, and they can't do that when these invasive shrubs are completely crowding out the trail," Steele said.
Once the area is cleared, Steels said the group hopes more people will enjoy the trail and native plants can once again thrive.
"Our native plants have no defense against this. These shrubs take up resources. They take up sunlight from our native plants, and we're trying to remove them today," Steele said.
The group's goal is to remove all buckthorn and honeysuckle shrubs from the Starkweather Woods by spring.