Volunteers work to revitalize Rock River

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Crowds worked to revitalize the Rock River Saturday during a statewide waterway cleanup.
The City of Janesville partnered with the Rock River Stormwater Group and Protect Wisconsin Waterways to make it happen.
Volunteers from as far north as Waupun to as far south as Beloit participated.
Rylie Jarr, account executive for Protect Wisconsin Waterways, hopes the event promotes awareness.
"A lot of things that we do every day we don't realize affect our storm drains," Jarr said. "All of the leaves, all of the trash, all of the things that go into the storm drains just on your street end up going into your rivers every day."
Madison Niezgoda, a volunteer from the American Marketing Association, says this type of work is important to leave lasting impact.
"It's important for everyone to get together to help clean up the environment and just make sure that we're keeping our waterways safe," Niezgoda said.
This was the sixth year volunteers have helped clean waterways in Wisconsin.