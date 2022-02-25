Vos asks state supreme court to take over Gableman case

MADISON (WKOW) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is asking the state's highest court to take over a lawsuit challenge whether the man he hired to investigate the 2020 election can force officials to answer questions in private.
Vos' lawyers filed a petition Thursday with the Wisconsin Supreme Court calling for justices to take the case. The lawsuit, filed by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on behalf of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), is currently before Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford.
At the core of the lawsuit is the question of whether Michael Gableman, a former state supreme court justice hired by Vos to review the 2020 election, has the authority to command state and local officials to attend depositions at this private office in Brookfield.
The petition argues nothing in Wisconsin law sets boundaries for how a legislative subpoena can be executed.
"Whether testimony occurs at the Special Counsel's office or at the State Capitol provides WEC no basis to evade its ultimate responsibility to inform the Assembly," the petition, filed by Green Bay attorneys George Burnett and Kurt Goehre, read.
WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe, along with local officials who's received subpoenas, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, have said they're willing to answer Gableman's questions in a hearing at the Capitol but reject the idea of being deposed in private.
Gableman's contact calls for taxpayers to pay him and his team $676,000. The contract ended December 31 and in the two months since, Vos has only said he's "finalizing" negotiations for a new contract. Vos has also said he wanted Gableman to finish his investigation by the end of February.
The lack of a contract hasn't stopped Gableman from asking a Waukesha County court last week to jail Rhodes-Conway, Genrich, and others after they didn't show up for depositions Gableman scheduled.
Reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance. However, those reviews also both state there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the election's outcome.