Vos booed at GOP convention after repeating legislature can't decertify 2020 election

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The top Republican lawmaker in Wisconsin was booed at his own party's convention Saturday after he maintained the legislature will not attempt to reclaim the state's 2020 electoral votes.
The response highlighted the ongoing divide among Wisconsin conservatives over how the GOP should respond to the 2020 presidential election. A series of court challenges and recounts in the state's two most populous counties maintained former President Donald Trump lost to President Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes.
During a legislative panel event Saturday morning, Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu noted the GOP-controlled legislature passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would ban clerks from accepting private grant money.
Republicans also passed bills making it harder to claim 'indefinitely confined' status and set tighter rules for how voters could return absentee ballots. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the measures.
Vos pointed to the bills as a sign GOP lawmakers understood election reform was a priority, but loud boos rained down when he brought up the subject of decertification.
"I am gonna say something that, I'm sorry, many of you might not want to hear, but we have no ability to decertify the election and go back and nullify it," Vos said, prompting the loud booing. "We do not."
Afterward, Vos said he was unbothered by the response and added he wasn't worried some conservatives would stay home in November because they were unsatisfied with their party's response to 2020.
"After having done this long enough, you get such a thick skin to say, at the end of the day, we're all Republicans and people are super passionate," Vos told reporters. "They want a change in Madison, and they are desperate for a change in Washington, so, sometimes, people's frustration with the other side gets taken out on everybody."
Still, the issue remains prominent in the primary race for governor. One of the candidates, Rep. Tim Ramthun, has made decertifying the election a central part of his campaign.
The legislature's own lawyers, along with the vast majority of legal scholars, maintain it'd be illegal to try pulling back Wisconsin's electoral votes.
Reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance. However, those reviews also both state there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the election's outcome.
Changing how the state administers elections is a key part of the primary for governor. Ramthun, Rebecca Kleefisch and Kevin Nicholson have all called to disband the Wisconsin Elections Commission and put election duties either under the legislature or give them to the secretary of state.