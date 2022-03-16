Vos meets with election deniers, kicks out Ramthun before it begins

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin's most powerful elected Republican held a meeting Wednesday morning at the State Capitol with a group calling for lawmakers to overturn the 2020 election - a move legal experts and the legislature's own lawyers say is impossible and illegal.
Former Menomonee Falls Village President Jefferson Davis organized the meeting, which was held in a small hearing room.
The group claims Wisconsin should decertify the 2020 presidential election over widespread voter fraud. To date, any evidence presented by the group had either already been dismissed by judges or picked apart by elections officials.
The series of legal rulings, in addition to recounts in the state's most two populous counties, and a review by the non-partisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no proof of organized, widespread voter fraud in the state, which President Joe Biden won by fewer than 21,000 voters over former President Donald Trump.
"I take meetings with everybody who asks," Vos said when asked why he was meeting with a group calling for him to do something he's previously said would be illegal.
Before the meeting even began, Vos ordered the removal of Rep. Tim Ramthun (R-Campbellsport). Ramthun is running for governor on a platform of decertifying the 2020 election and has been outspoken in his criticism of Vos and other GOP leaders for not supporting his push to reclaim the state's electoral votes.
The fracture has become a key feature of the GOP primary in the governor's race as other frontrunners, former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch and former Marine Kevin Nicholson have called for the dismantling of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which Republicans created in 2015 as the state's new body for overseeing elections.
Vos was seen gesturing toward the door before Ramthun left. When asked why he was also attending the meeting, Ramthun said simply, "truth."
When pressed on what he would learn Wednesday that wasn't already established, Ramthun said he hoped Vos and others would see there was merit to his resolution calling for decertification.
Assembly GOP leaders have defended Vos after his decision to punish Ramthun, stripping away his one legislative staffer over the Campbellsport Republican's baseless election claims, specifically alleging Vos worked with Hillary Clinton's lawyers to allow drop boxes in the 2020 election.
"The speaker asked that I not participate in this meeting because he claims it's his," Ramthun told reporters outside the room. "This is what I've been dealing with now for seventeen months - obstruction on top of obstruction."
Vos agreed last summer to give former state supreme court justice Michael Gableman a $676,000 contract to lead the Assembly's own election investigation. Gableman has presented two reports so far, most recently recommending lawmakers abolish the elections commission and claiming lawmakers do have the ability to overturn the election, vaguely citing common law.
Vos' office has said it will claw back expenses from Gableman after he billed taxpayers for trips to see an audit in Maricopa County, Arizona, a conspiracy-filled and evidence-free symposium held by My Pillow founder Mike Lindell, and a trip to Chippewa Falls for a speech to the county GOP chapter.